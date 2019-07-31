BAE Systems reports 9% rise in first-half earnings

FILE PHOTO: Trade visitors walk past an advertisement for BAE Systems at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - BAE Systems (BAES.L), Britain’s biggest defense company, said operational improvements in its first half drove a 9% rise in core earnings to 999 million pounds ($1.21 billion), underpinning its guidance for the full year.

The maker of Typhoon fighters, combat vehicles and Astute Class nuclear-powered attack submarines, stuck to its full-year earnings per share forecast of 42.9 pence, assuming a $1.30 to sterling exchange rate, as the better operational performance helped offset restructuring charges.