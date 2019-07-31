July 31, 2019 / 6:56 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

BAE Systems reports 9% rise in first-half earnings

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Trade visitors walk past an advertisement for BAE Systems at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - BAE Systems (BAES.L), Britain’s biggest defense company, said operational improvements in its first half drove a 9% rise in core earnings to 999 million pounds ($1.21 billion), underpinning its guidance for the full year.

The maker of Typhoon fighters, combat vehicles and Astute Class nuclear-powered attack submarines, stuck to its full-year earnings per share forecast of 42.9 pence, assuming a $1.30 to sterling exchange rate, as the better operational performance helped offset restructuring charges.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below