Breakingviews - New BaFin boss adds teeth to watchdog’s turnaround

Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) Chief Executive Mark Branson attends a news conference in Bern, Switzerland, March 27, 2018.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - BaFin’s new boss can deliver a jolt to its turnaround. The German government has proposed weak reforms to the financial watchdog, which is reeling from scandals like Wirecard. But its willingness to hire an outsider in Mark Branson, who currently runs Swiss regulator FINMA, offers the hope of much-needed cultural change.

Branson inherits an organisation whose reputation is in tatters. Under outgoing boss Felix Hufeld, the watchdog failed to spot wrongdoing at Wirecard, which collapsed last year after admitting that 1.9 billion euros of cash on its balance sheet may never have existed. BaFin targeted investigative journalists and short sellers rather than the payments company itself. The more recent collapse of Greensill Capital, which owned a German bank, adds further embarrassment.

Branson comes with a solid history of crisis management. The former UBS banker and communications chief joined FINMA as head of banking supervision shortly after the 2008 financial crash, and helped to push through reforms that forced Swiss banks to increase their capital buffers. Under his leadership, the watchdog launched money-laundering investigations into Swiss lenders’ links to collapsed Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

Fixing BaFin will still be an uphill struggle. It doesn’t help that Finance Minister Olaf Scholz’s proposed reforms look feeble. He wants to give the regulator a new forensic-accounting taskforce and extra powers to launch independent audits of companies. But the watchdog’s structure and remit are still clunky. Its roughly 2,700 employees, as of December 2019, have a mandate to supervise German financial markets as well as about 1,700 banks and 670 other financial-services groups. In other countries - like Britain, France and the United States – responsibility is split between a markets regulator and central bank that supervises lenders.

Perhaps more important, however, is Branson’s status as an outsider. The Wirecard debacle showed that the watchdog’s instinct was to protect rather than investigate a high-flying superstar. The company’s banking subsidiary meant that BaFin had a pretext to intervene if it wanted to, but instead it closed ranks - as did much of the German corporate establishment. Appointing an international heavy hitter rather than an insider shows that Scholz recognises the need for change.