Equinor says Bahamas spill estimated at 119,000 barrels of oil

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Equinor, formerly known as Statoil, is seen at the company's headquarters in Fornebu, Norway May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO (Reuters) - The oil spill at Equinor’s Bahamas storage terminal is estimated at 119,000 barrels, the Norwegian company said on Wednesday, more than a month after a massive hurricane swept through the region.

The South Riding terminal had 1.88 million barrels of oil stored when Hurricane Dorian ripped the roof off several tanks. While Equinor had reported extensively on the spill, this was the company’s comprehensive estimate of pollution at the site.

Around 30% of the spill has been recovered and the clean-up continues, it added.

“Most of the spilled volumes are within or near the terminal area. More of the oil will be recovered over the coming weeks as work progresses to empty containment berms surrounding the tanks,” Equinor said in a statement.

“Plans for how to address the outside area are being matured and executed in close dialogue with the Bahamian government,” it added.

The company last week said more than 300 people were involved in the clean-up.