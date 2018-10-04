Saudi, Kuwait, UAE to sign $10 billion aid deal for Bahrain: Kuwait newspaper

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates will sign an agreement to provide up to $10 billion of financial support to Bahrain, Kuwait’s Al Rai newspaper said on Thursday, quoting an unnamed Gulf diplomatic source.
The agreement will be signed in Bahrain after the ministers complete their current visit to Jordan, where they are concluding a financial aid deal for that country, the newspaper reported.
