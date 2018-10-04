Saudi, Kuwait, UAE to sign $10 billion aid deal for Bahrain: Kuwait newspaper

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates will sign an agreement to provide up to $10 billion of financial support to Bahrain, Kuwait’s Al Rai newspaper said on Thursday, quoting an unnamed Gulf diplomatic source.

FILE PHOTO: City view of Bahrain's capital Manama is seen from Abraj Al Lulu September 2, 2010. Bahrain goes through its fourth parliament election next month. Picture taken September 2. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

The agreement will be signed in Bahrain after the ministers complete their current visit to Jordan, where they are concluding a financial aid deal for that country, the newspaper reported.