Bahrain signs deals worth $2 billion with French companies

CAIRO (Reuters) - Bahrain has signed 12 agreements and memoranda of understanding with French companies and institutions worth $2 billion, Bahrain news agency (BNA) reported on Monday.

One of the agreements was signed between Tatweer Petroleum and France’s Total regarding cooperation for the new oil field exploration in Bahrain, the agency said.

Gulf Air signed five deals with EPCOR, Thales Inc., Michelin, CFM and SAFRAN Landing Systems. Gulf Air also finalised an agreement with CFM International to buy 65 LEAP-1A engines, with the engine order valued at one billion U.S. dollars at list price, BNA reported.