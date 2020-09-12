Lebanon's Hezbollah condemns Bahrain move to normalize Israel ties

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Iranian-backed Hezbollah group said on Saturday it strongly condemned Bahrain’s move to normalize ties with Israel as a “great betrayal” of the Palestinian people.

Bahrain joined the United Arab Emirates in agreeing to normalize relations with Israel on Friday, a move forged partly through shared fears of Iran.

In its statement on Saturday, Hezbollah said the move by the “tyrannical regime in Bahrain” was done at the behest of the United States. The comments followed earlier condemnation by Iran’s foreign ministry and Revolutionary Guards.

Bahrain became the fourth Arab country to reach an agreement with Israel, which exchanged embassies with Egypt and Jordan decades ago.

The UAE agreed to normalise ties with Israel a month ago under a U.S.-brokered deal due to be signed on Tuesday at a ceremony hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump, who is seeking re-election on Nov. 3.