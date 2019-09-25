Bahrain says oil refinery unaffected by Saudi attacks

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain’s oil refinery has not been affected by attacks that disrupted Saudi crude exports earlier this month, Bahrain’s Oil Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa al-Khalifa said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bahrain’s oil imports from Saudi Arabia have now returned to normal, the statement said.

Some units in the oil refinery are under maintenance, reducing its capacity, but reserves of oil products are sufficient to meet clients’ needs in the long run, it added.