Bahrain's NOGA Holding signs MOU with Baker Hughes on oil and gas cooperation

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain’s National Oil and Gas Holding Company (NOGA Holding) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Baker Hughes Company on cooperation in the oil and gas sector in the kingdom, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

NOGA Holding is the investment and business development arm of the National Oil and Gas Authority (NOGA).

The agreement allows the company to explore opportunities, raise efficiency levels, and contribute positive and constructive support for the process of economic growth in the Kingdom of Bahrain, the statement added.

(The story corrects company name, date.)