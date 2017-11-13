FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Aramco says fully resumes pumping oil to Bahrain
Sections
Featured
Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's $103-billion takeover bid
Deals
Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's $103-billion takeover bid
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Reuters TV
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Think bitcoin's getting expensive? Try Zimbabwe
Future of Money
Think bitcoin's getting expensive? Try Zimbabwe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 13, 2017 / 1:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi Aramco says fully resumes pumping oil to Bahrain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco said on Monday that it had fully resumed pumping crude oil to Bahrain after an explosion forced the closure of the main pipeline.

Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

“Resumption of operations and pumping of crude oil to the targeted capacity have been reached from the pumping station in Dhahran to the Bapco refinery,” Aramco said in a statement.

Oil to Bahrain is transported via the 55 km A-B pipeline which has a capacity of 230,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Bahrain said an explosion which caused a fire at its main oil pipeline on Friday was caused by “terrorist” sabotage, linking the unprecedented attack to its arch-foe Iran, which denies any role in the Gulf island kingdom’s unrest.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Noah Browning; writing by Reem Shamseddine; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.