Saudi Aramco says fully resumes pumping oil to Bahrain

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco said on Monday that it had fully resumed pumping crude oil to Bahrain after an explosion forced the closure of the main pipeline.

Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

“Resumption of operations and pumping of crude oil to the targeted capacity have been reached from the pumping station in Dhahran to the Bapco refinery,” Aramco said in a statement.

Oil to Bahrain is transported via the 55 km A-B pipeline which has a capacity of 230,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Bahrain said an explosion which caused a fire at its main oil pipeline on Friday was caused by “terrorist” sabotage, linking the unprecedented attack to its arch-foe Iran, which denies any role in the Gulf island kingdom’s unrest.