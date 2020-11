FILE PHOTO: Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa listens during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo

(Reuters) - Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa has named crown prince Salman al-Khalifa as the new prime minister, the state news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a royal decree.

The decree takes effect immediately, it reported.

Bahrain’s late Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa died earlier on Wednesday.