Bahrain prime minister returns from medical treatment in Germany

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain’s Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa returned to the kingdom after medical treatment in Germany, the state news agency BNA said on Friday.

The agency said King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa received the prime minister on his return after a “full recovery.”

Khalifa, 84, has served as Bahrain’s prime minister since the Sunni Muslim-led island kingdom declared independence from Britain in 1971. The al-Khalifa family has ruled since 1783.

The kingdom is the home base of the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet.