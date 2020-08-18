Bahraini PM, 84, has passed routine medical test: BNA

CAIRO (Reuters) - Bahrain’s Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa, 84, has passed a regular medical examination, the state news agency BNA said on Tuesday.

The prime minister’s office said on Twitter on Saturday that Khalifa had left the country on a private visit abroad but gave no reason. His current whereabouts are not known.

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa called the prime minister on Tuesday to check on his health after his medical checkups, the prime minister’s media office said on Twitter.

Earlier this year, Khalifa spent time in Germany for unspecified medical treatment, returning to Bahrain in March.