Militants attack Bahraini police bus, policemen wounded -interior ministry
October 27, 2017

Militants attack Bahraini police bus, policemen wounded -interior ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Militants attacked a Bahraini police bus near the Jidhafs area outside the capital Manama on Friday, wounding several policemen, the interior ministry said on Twitter.

The attack targeted the bus on the Khalifa bin Salman highway, the ministry said. “The necessary steps” were being taken, it said, without giving details.

The incident was the latest in a series of attacks targeting policemen in the Western-allied country, where the U.S. Fifth Fleet is based.

The government blames the attacks on Shi‘ite militants it says are backed by Iran to destabilize the country, a charge Tehran denies.

Earlier this month, a blast wounded five policemen on Budaiya road, near Manama, while they were guarding a procession by Shi‘ite Muslims marking the annual Ashura festival, which commemorates the death of Prophet Mohammad’s grandson Imam Hussein some 1400 years ago.

Reporting By Ahmed Tolba, writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Richard Balmforth

