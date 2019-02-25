World News
Bahrain top court upholds jail sentence against three relatives of prominent activist

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain’s highest court upheld three-year jail sentences against three relatives of a prominent exiled political activist, a rights group said on Monday, a case the U.N. describes as an unlawful act of reprisal over family connections.

Bahrain’s Court of Cassation rejected the appeal of Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei’s three family members, the London-based human rights group Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD) said in a statement.

Alwadaei’s brother-in-law, Sayed Nazar Alwadaei, his cousin Mahmood Marzooq Mansoor and his mother-in-law Hajar Mansoor Hassan were sentenced on security-related charges in December 2017.

