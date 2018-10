FILE PHOTO: Bahrain's Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa attends the Arab Foreign meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

MANAMA (Reuters) - Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa said on Saturday a planned Gulf security alliance, which also includes Egypt, will be up and running by next year.

Al Khalifa told a security summit in Bahrain that by next year the MESA alliance would be active.