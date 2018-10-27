Oman offers help in Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts: Oman minister

FILE PHOTO: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Oman, addresses the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

MANAMA (Reuters) - Oman is offering ideas to help Israel and the Palestinians to come together but is not acting as mediator, Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, the sultanate’s minister responsible for foreign affairs said on Saturday.

Oman relies on the United States and efforts by President Donald Trump in working toward this “deal of the century” (Middle East peace), Alawi bin Abdullah told a security summit in Bahrain a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Oman.

Bahrain’s foreign minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa voiced support for Oman over the sultante’s role in trying to secure Israeli-Palestinian peace, while Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir said the kingdom believes the key to normalising relations with Israel was the peace process.