Bahrain's king applauds Trump's efforts in achieving stability in energy markets

CAIRO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa expressed his appreciation for U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts in achieving stability in energy markets to boost global economy growth, state news agency BNA said on Saturday.

In a phone call between the two leaders, Bahrain’s king also welcomed American efforts in maintaining security and stability in the region, and the active role of the American military “to protect international shipping in the Arabian Gulf, Arab Sea and Bab al-Mandab.”

Al Khalifa also stressed the importance of international cooperation to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The White House confirmed the call and said the two countries would work together on the coronavirus.

“The president and the king will continue to work together to defeat the virus, minimize its economic impact, and focus on critical regional issues,” it said in a statement.

“The president thanked the king for Bahrain’s strong support for efforts to achieve peace in the Middle East, and for hosting the United States Fifth Fleet.”