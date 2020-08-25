U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo arrives in Bahrain

DUBAI (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in the Gulf state of Bahrain on Tuesday as part of a Middle East tour following an accord between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalise relations.

A U.S.-brokered deal on normalising relations between Israel and the UAE was announced on Aug. 13. Israel and the United States have said they are pushing more Arab countries to follow suit. Israel’s intelligence minister has mentioned Bahrain as a possible candidate.

Pompeo travelled first to Jerusalem and was in Sudan on Tuesday.