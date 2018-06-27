FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
June 27, 2018 / 10:22 AM / in 2 hours

China's Baidu to buy back up to $1 billion shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - China’s Baidu Inc said on Wednesday its board approved a plan to buy back up to $1 billion of its shares, with repurchases taking place over the next 12 months.

FILE PHOTO: A Baidu sign is seen during the fourth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

The Nasdaq-listed search engine giant said the repurchases will be funded from the company’s existing cash balance.

Baidu shares have risen about 40 percent in the past year and closed at $250.77 on Tuesday.

The company said its board would review the share repurchase program periodically, and may adjust its terms and size.

In July 2015, Baidu announced a $1 billion share buyback plan after the company's stock price slid following a weak earnings report. (reut.rs/2MqUHpS)

Last May, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it planned to buy back shares worth up to $6 billion over two years.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.