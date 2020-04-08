China orders Baidu to clean up low-brow content

FILE PHOTO: A Baidu sign is seen at the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’a internet regulator ordered search engine Baidu to clean up improper information and halt spread of “low-brow content.”

China’s all powergul internet regulator, Cyberspace Administration of China, said in a post published on Wednesday on its official WeChat account that Baidu’s content review on some of its news feed channels are not “strict,” therefore “it has exerted bad influence to the society.”

Baidu said on its mobile app that it would suspend operations of some mobile app channels, without elaborating on when it would resume those operations. Baidu declined to further comment.