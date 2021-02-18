Baidu says has decided on a CEO and brand for its EV company with Geely

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Baidu is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - Baidu has appointed a chief executive officer and decided on a brand for its electric vehicle (EV) venture with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, the Chinese search engine giant said on Thursday.

Robin Li, Baidu’s CEO, made the comments on a quarterly earnings call without disclosing names. He also said that they would try to launch a new EV model in three years.

Baidu announced in January that it would set up a company with Geely that will leverage its intelligent driving capabilities and Geely’s car manufacturing expertise to make smart electric vehicles.