October 30, 2018 / 8:55 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

China's Baidu posts 27 percent revenue growth, beats estimates

FILE PHOTO: A Baidu logo is seen at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) at the National Convention Center in Beijing, China April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

(Reuters) - China’s biggest search engine operator Baidu Inc reported 27 percent growth in third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, beating analyst expectations, helped by gains in its core advertising business.

July-September revenue reached 28.2 billion yuan ($4.11 billion) from 23.49 billion yuan in the same period a year prior. The result compared with the 27.53 billion yuan average of estimates from 18 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Net income rose 56 percent from a year earlier to 12.4 billion yuan, the company said.

Reporting by Cate Cadell in Beijing and Jane Lanhee Lee, San Francisco

