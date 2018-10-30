FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 30, 2018 / 1:57 PM / in 16 minutes

Baker Hughes to halt buybacks, awaits GE plans

1 Min Read

Traders work at the post where Baker Hughes is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - GE’s Baker Hughes (BHGE.N) has halted its share buyback program as it awaits more clarity from parent General Electric (GE.N) about its plans as the U.S. conglomerate embarks on more organizational and financial changes.

“We decided not to continue with our buyback in the third quarter and to wait until we have more clarity in GE’s next step before we resume our buyback activity,” said Baker Hughes Chief Financial Officer Brian Worrell in a call with analysts on Tuesday.

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.