FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 20, 2018 / 10:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

Baker Hughes revenue misses on lower demand for oilfield equipment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes, controlled by GE, on Friday reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue as demand for its equipment fell.

FILE PHOTO: A Baker Hughes sign is displayed outside the oil logistics company's local office in Sherwood Park, near Edmonton, Alberta, Canada November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

The company’s shares fell 2.4 percent to $30.25 in premarket trading on Friday.

Revenue from its oilfield equipment business, which includes deepwater drilling, fell 9.4 percent to $617 million, missing analysts’ estimate of $648.2 million.

GE acquired Baker Hughes in July 2017. The conglomerate is considering selling its 62.5 percent stake in the company over the next two to three years.

Baker Hughes reported adjusted net income of $41 million, or 10 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30.

Total revenue rose 2.4 percent to $5.55 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to report revenue of $5.57 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.