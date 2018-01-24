GE's Baker Hughes adjusted profit beats on higher North America demand

(Reuters) - General Electric’s oilfield services company Baker Hughes (BHGE.N) reported fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday that beat analyst estimates and profit that modestly exceeded forecasts as growing U.S. oil production spurred demand for its products.

General Electric (GE.N) and Baker Hughes closed a merger of their oilfield services businesses in July, and Wednesday’s report was the second combined earnings release for the newly formed company.

Baker Hughes reported revenue of $5.76 billion in the fourth quarter, up 7 percent sequentially but down 3 percent from a year ago on a combined basis. Analysts had expected revenue of $5.61 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Excluding items, Baker Hughes earned 15 cents per share, beating analysts’ average estimate by 1 cent.

Higher oil prices are giving a boost to oilfield service firms, which were among the hardest hit by an industry downturn in 2014.

Rivals Schlumberger (SLB.N) and Halliburton (HAL.N) beat analyst expectations last quarter and delivered optimistic outlooks for 2018 as the oil price recovery spreads from North America to international markets.

“Early indications of customer capital spending in 2018 are encouraging, particularly for our shorter cycle businesses,” Chief Executive Lorenzo Simonelli said in a statement, adding that international activity was “stabilizing.”

Wall Street analysts broadly viewed the fourth quarter results as a metric for the new company’s future performance.

This is “currently more about baselining the company’s operations than quarterly earnings prints vs. market expectations,” analysts from investment firm Tudor Pickering Holt wrote in a note on Wednesday, but added it was “good to see no huge surprises.”

Revenue from its oilfield services business were $2.77 billion on a combined basis, up 10 percent. Gains in the segment come as the U.S. rig count is up about 35 percent in 2018. [RIG/U]

Meanwhile, revenue in oilfield equipment fell 21 percent year-over-year, while those in its turbomachinery and process solutions business fell 14 percent amid a dearth of new LNG activity.

On a per-share basis, Baker Hughes posted a loss of 7 cents.