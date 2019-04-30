GE's Baker Hughes first-quarter adjusted profit doubles

FILE PHOTO: A Baker Hughes sign is displayed outside the oil logistics company's local office in Sherwood Park, near Edmonton, Alberta, Canada November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes said its adjusted profit doubled in the first quarter, boosted by higher demand for its equipment and services.

The General Electric Co’s unit said adjusted net income attributable to the company rose to $76 million, or 15 cents per share, in the three months ended March 31, from $38 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $5.62 billion from $5.40 billion.