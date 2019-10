A screen displays the logo for Baker Hughes, a GE company on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Baker Hughes Co (BKR.N) reported a 46% rise in quarterly adjusted profit on Wednesday, as it booked more orders for turbomachinery and oilfield equipment.

The company’s adjusted net income rose to $114 million in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $78 million a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 21 cents per class A share.