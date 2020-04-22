Business News
April 22, 2020 / 11:24 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Baker Hughes quarterly revenue misses estimates amid oil rout

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Baker Hughes Co reported lower-than-expected revenue on Wednesday as demand for its oilfield equipment and services took a hit from a more than 80% plunge in oil prices this year.

As oil producers scramble to cut costs and spending, drilling operations have come to a standstill, drying up the business for equipment and service providers like Baker Hughes.

The company had last week said it would take about $16 billion in charges as falling customer demand led it to reduce its long-term prospects for its oilfield services and equipment unit.

Revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter was down 3% from a year earlier and below analysts’ average estimate of $5.63 billion, according to Refinitv Eikon data.

Net loss attributable to Baker Hughes stood at $10.21 billion compared with a profit of $32 million a year earlier.

Rivals Schlumberger NV and Halliburton Co also took massive charges to earnings in the quarter from writing down assets amid the double whammy of Covid-19 pandemic and slump in oil demand.

On an adjusted basis, Baker Hughes reported profit of 11 cents per share, in line with market expectations.

Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below