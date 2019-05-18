Report: LaMelo Ball likely headed to China or Australia

LaMelo Ball, the youngest of the three basketball-playing Ball brothers, likely will play professionally in China or Australia before entering his name in the 2020 NBA Draft.

That’s according to a SLAM Magazine feature story on Ball, who played his senior season at the Spire Institute in Ohio.

That could change if the NCAA gives the OK to allow him to play in college, but he already has played professionally — even though his family contends he wasn’t paid.

His father, LaVar Ball, pulled him out of Chino Hills (Calif.) High School in October 2017, expressing he could better prepare him for an NBA career than school could. The elder Ball took sons LaMelo and LiAngelo to play in Lithuania, and they also played in the Junior Basketball Association.

Their older brother, Lonzo, was the No. 2 overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 6-foot-6 LaMelo, a guard, is projected as anywhere from the 12th to the 33rd selection in 2020 NBA mock drafts.

