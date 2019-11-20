Former Baltimore mayor charged with wire fraud over self-published book deal

FILE PHOTO: Catherine Pugh, at the time state senator, is pictured speaking near City Hall in Baltimore May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz/File photo/File Photo

BALTIMORE (Reuters) - Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh was charged on Wednesday with wire fraud and tax evasion relating to sales of a self-published children’s book, federal prosecutors said.

The charges against the Democrat and former state lawmaker relate to her dealings with the University of Maryland Medical System, of which she was a board member, and which paid her for her children’s books about a character named “Healthy Holly.”

Pugh, who initially defended the arrangement, called it a “regrettable mistake” in March and resigned in May.

She could not be immediately reached for comment.