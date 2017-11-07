Baltimore cop cleared of charges in Freddie Gray death: report

(Reuters) - A Baltimore police officer will keep his job after being cleared on Tuesday of all charges over the 2015 death of a black man in custody that inflamed the U.S. debate on race and justice, the Baltimore Sun reported.

FILE PHOTO: Baltimore Police officer Caesar Goodson leaves the courthouse at the end of day four of the murder trial of black detainee Freddie Gray in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S. June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

A panel of three law enforcement officials found Officer Caesar Goodson not guilty of 21 administrative charges of violating department policies during Freddie Gray’s arrest, meaning he will keep his job, the newspaper said.

Goodson, 48, was acquitted in 2016 of second-degree depraved heart murder and other charges, the most serious brought against six officers accused in connection with Gray’s death in April 2015. None was convicted.

Baltimore police did not have immediate comment on the panel’s decision.

Goodson, who is black, drove the police van carrying Gray after he was arrested. Many of the administrative charges had related to Goodson’s failure to ensure Gray was safe or ensure he received medical attention.

Gray, 25, was not restrained in a seat belt and died of a neck injury. His death triggered rioting and protests and led to court-ordered reforms of the police department.

Goodson was among five officers facing administrative charges. Two have accepted administrative discipline, and two are fighting the charges, the Sun reported.