2 months ago
Brazil's Bradesco plans to buy back 15 milion shares for a year
June 26, 2017 / 9:30 PM / 2 months ago

Brazil's Bradesco plans to buy back 15 milion shares for a year

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's No. 3 listed bank, plans to repurchase a total 15 million common and preferred shares in the year through June 26, 2018, according to a Monday securities filing.

In the filing, Bradesco said the buyback will be equally split between common and preferred shares. Based on their closing price on Monday, the bank could spend about 411 million reais ($125 million) in the buyback, according to Thomson Reuters calculations.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jonathan Oatis

