Brazil's Bradesco mulling IPO of card network Elo

FILE PHOTO: A man walks in front of a Brazilian bank Bradesco branch in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s second largest lender, Banco Bradesco SA (BBDC4.SA), said on Friday it is considering a potential initial public offering of the card network Elo Servicos SA, in which it has a stake.

Besides Bradesco, state-controlled lenders Banco do Brasil SA (BBAS3.SA) and Caixa Economica Federal are partners in Elo, which has as competitors Mastercard Inc (MA.N) and Visa Inc (V.N).

Bradesco said no decision has been taken yet.