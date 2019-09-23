UBS, Banco do Brasil to create investment banking venture in South America

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Zurich, Switzerland October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Switzerland’s UBS Group AG (UBSG.S) and state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA (BBAS3.SA) signed a preliminary agreement on Monday to create a joint venture in investment banking in South America, the Brazilian bank said in a securities filing.

According to the filing, the new joint venture will provide investment banking services in Brazil and a number of other South American countries: Argentina, Chile, Peru, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Banco do Brasil said in the filing UBS would hold 50.01% of the joint venture. Reuters reported the deal talks earlier this month.