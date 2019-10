FILE PHOTO: The Banco do Brasil logo is seen outside a bank office in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA (BBAS3.SA) has priced its shares at 44.05 reais in a secondary share offering, it said in securities filing on Friday, confirming a Reuters’ report late Thursday.

As a result, Banco do Brasil and workers’ severance fund FI-FGTS raised 5.836 billion reais ($1.39 billion) with the sale of 132.5 million shares.