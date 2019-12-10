Banco do Brasil CEO says bank unlikely to be privatised

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil’s (BBAS3.SA) Chief Executive Rubem Novaes on Tuesday predicted the bank was unlikely to be privatised even though he would favor such a move.
In an audience in Brazil’s lower house to explain his previous comments supporting the bank’s privatization, Novaes said such a move would be up to politicians and that President Jair Bolsonaro had already ruled it out.
Reporting by Marcela Ayres, in Brasilia; Writing by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christian Plumb and Chris Reese