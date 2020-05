SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA (BBAS3.SA) posted on Thursday a 20.1% drop in first-quarter profit as the bank set aside an additional 2 billion reais ($350 billion) for potential loan losses due to the coronavirus crisis.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-time items, came in at 3.395 billion reais against 4.247 billion reais a year earlier, 24.5% below a Refinitiv estimate.