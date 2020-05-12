Technology News
May 12, 2020 / 6:59 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Bang & Olufsen seeks rights issue to cope with coronavirus crisis

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of consumer electronics company Bang & Olufsen is seen at a shop in Vienna, Austria, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - TV and stereo maker Bang & Olufsen on Tuesday said it will ask shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting to approve a 400 million crown ($57.99 million) rights issue to help the struggling company through the coronavirus crisis.

“Bang & Olufsen is in a serious situation, where we need to raise new capital to help us get through the global COVID-19 crisis,” said chairman of the Danish company, Ole Andersen, in a statement.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Louise Heavens

