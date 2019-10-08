Business News
October 8, 2019 / 6:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Struggling luxury TV and stereo maker Bang & Olufsen hires new CEO

FILE PHOTO: The logo of consumer electronics company Bang & Olufsen is seen at a shop in Vienna, Austria, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish TV and speaker maker Bang & Olufsen (BO.CO) said on Tuesday that former vice president at Logitech (LOGN.S) Kristian Tear would replace Henrik Clausen as chief executive with immediate effect.

Shares in B&O are down more than 70% over the past year as it has been struggling with weak demand for its televisions and has repeatedly cut its sales and profit outlook.

B&O did not provide a reason for the replacement and was not immediately available for a comment.

