FILE PHOTO: Bang & Olufsen's sign is seen at their flagship store in Copenhagen, Denmark, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Andreas Mortensen/File Photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Struggling Danish luxury TV and stereo maker Bang & Olufsen (B&O) (BO.CO) on Thursday reported a first-quarter operating loss, but maintained its full-year outlook of single-digit revenue growth.

The company posted negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 129 million Danish crowns ($18.92 million), down from a positive 5 million in the same period last year.