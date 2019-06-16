Bangladesh arrests policeman for sharing harassment complaint in burning case

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladeshi authorities arrested a senior policeman on Sunday accused of sharing on social media the recording of an official complaint of sexual harassment made by a teenage girl who was later allegedly burned to death.

Moazzem Hossain, who is suspended from duty, had been in hiding since late May, when the Cyber Tribunal court warrant was issued against him over sharing the complaint by Nusrat Jahan.

A police spokesman said he had been arrested after a tip-off and “will be soon produced to the court”, where he will face charges of violating digital security laws.

In a case that sparked public outrage and mass protests, madrasa student Jahan was allegedly burned to death in April after she refused to withdraw an allegation of sexual harassment against the institution’s principal.

According to a charge sheet against 16 people accused of involvement in the case, Jahan died in hospital after students poured kerosene over her and set her on fire at the instruction of the principal. He is one of those accused.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met Jahan’s family and assured that her killers would be punished.

Jahan registered her complaint at a police station in the south eastern town of Noakhali, which Hossain was then in charge of. He allegedly recorded her deposition and shared it on social media.