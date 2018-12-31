World News
Bangladesh election commissioner rejects call for fresh election

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s chief election commissioner rejected on Monday an opposition demand for a fresh election, after widespread opposition complaints that vote rigging handed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ruling party victory.

“It is not possible to hold a fresh election as the election was held in a peaceful manner,” the commissioner, K M Nurul Huda, told reporters.

Hasina has won a third straight term in the Sunday general election, sealing a landslide with almost all the seats in parliament, while the opposition rejected the result as rigged and called for a fresh vote.

