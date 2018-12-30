Bangladesh PM's party wins national vote for third straight time: Election Commission

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s party has won the national election, the Election Commission said early on Monday, giving her a third straight term in a widely expected result.

“My congratulations to the Awami League,” Helal Uddin Ahmed, secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat, told reporters.

The opposition led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has rejected the election and called for fresh polls amid accusations of vote rigging.