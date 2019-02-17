Bangladesh slum fire kills at least eight

A firefighter works to extinguish fire at a slum where at least eight people killed in Chittagong, Bangladesh February 17, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh (Reuters) - A fire gutted more than 200 slum houses in the Bangladeshi port of Chittagong on Sunday, killing at least eight people and injuring more than 50, police and fire fighters said.

A fire official said the fire may have been caused by a short circuit.

Bangladesh is an impoverished country where safety regulations are rarely followed and accidents kill hundreds every year.

In 2013, the Rana Plaza factory collapse killed more than 1,100 garment workers.