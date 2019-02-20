Fire breaks out in Dhaka, three reported killed

A view of a scene of a fire that broke out at a chemical warehouse in Dhaka, Bangladesh February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

DHAKA (Reuters) - A huge fire broke out on Wednesday at a building in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka, a fire service official said, and local media reported that at least three people had died in the blaze.

All available units of the fire service were instructed to rush to the scene to put out the blaze, said Mahfuzul Haque, an official at the Fire Service control room.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the building in Chawkbazar in the old part of Dhaka.

The Dhaka Tribune reported on its website that at least three people had been killed in the fire and several more had been taken to hospital.