FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 10, 2018 / 7:11 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Bangladesh court gives life sentence to opposition party chief in 2004 blasts case: lawyer

1 Min Read

DHAKA (Reuters) - A Bangladesh court on Wednesday sentenced Tarique Rahman, the acting chairman of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), to life in prison for plotting to assassinate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina when she was in opposition, lawyers said.

The special court in Dhaka also gave the death penalty to several other members of the BNP, including former junior home minister Lutfuzzaman Babar for the attack on a public rally in 2004, government lawyer Mosharraf Hossain Kazal told reporters.

Reporting by Serajul Quadir in Dhaka; Writing by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.