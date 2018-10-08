FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 8, 2018 / 8:12 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Bangladesh president gives assent to digital law seen curbing free speech

1 Min Read

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid on Monday gave his assent to a controversial new law that local media organizations fear could cripple press freedom and curb free speech in the country.

FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh's President Abdul Hamid (R) enters a car after attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the mausoleum of the late Vietnamese revolutionary leader Ho Chi Minh in Hanoi, Vietnam August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

“The President has given his assent to the Digital Security Act today making it law,” said Joynal Abedin, press secretary to the president.

The South Asian nation’s parliament passed the Digital Security Act on Sept. 19, combining the colonial-era Official Secrets Act with tough new provisions such as allowing police to arrest individuals without a warrant.

Last month, protests by local media groups against the new legislation were canceled after the government held talks with them and promised to amend the legislation to address some of their concerns.

Reporting by Serajul Quadir; Writing by Euan Rocha; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.