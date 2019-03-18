Israel's Bank Hapoalim fourth-quarter profit sinks on U.S. tax probe provision

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Bank Hapoalim, Israel's biggest bank, is seen at their main branch in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2016. Picture taken July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel’s Bank Hapoalim on Monday reported sharply lower quarterly net profit, weighed down by a large provision aimed at settling an ongoing U.S. tax evasion investigation.

Hapoalim earned 97 million shekels ($27 million) in the fourth quarter ended December, down from 612 million a year earlier.

Excluding one-time provisions, net profit in the quarter was 991 million shekels, compared with 938 million forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts, and 908 million a year earlier.

It said its profit ex-items rose due to an increase in credit volumes in business banking and housing, as well as profits from the sale of stocks and bonds, and a drop in salary expenses.

The bank said earlier this month it would set aside an additional $246 million in the quarter to cover a possible future settlement regarding an investigation of the bank’s business with U.S. clients. This provision will bring its total provisions to $611 million.

The bank’s board did not declare a dividend for the third quarter in a row due to the uncertainty of the probe. It said this did not change its policy of paying dividends of up to 40 percent of quarterly net profit.

Net interest income in the fourth quarter rose to 2.29 billion shekels from 2.16 billion a year earlier, while credit loss expenses came in at 189 million shekels compared to loan recoveries of 11 million in the year-ago quarter.

Hapoalim’s Tier 1 ratio, which measures equity capital as a proportion of total risk-weighted assets, grew to 11.16 percent at the end of 2018 from 11.26 percent in 2017.

Last week, Hapoalim said it plans to list shares of its credit card unit Isracard — valued at 3 billion shekels — on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange following demands by regulators for the top two banks to divest their credit card subsidiaries.