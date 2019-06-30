CEO of Israel's Bank Leumi to resign in coming months

FILE PHOTO - Pedestrians are reflected in the windows of a branch of Bank Leumi, Israel's second-largest lender, in Tel Aviv, Israel May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias/File Photo

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Bank Leumi Chief Executive Rakefet Russak-Aminoach will step down in the coming months after seven years as head of Israel’s biggest bank by market cap.

Her resignation will take place after the bank’s board chooses a new CEO, Leumi said on Sunday.

Russak-Aminoach, who joined Leumi in 2004 as head of the business division, did not provide a reason for her decision in a letter to the bank’s chairman, David Brodet.

But she said she decided to announce her decision before the board chooses a new chairman to replace Brodet, who is leaving Leumi after nine years.

Leumi’s chief rival, Hapoalim, has said CEO Arik Pinto plans to step down at the end of 2019.