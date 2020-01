FILE PHOTO: The Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank) logo is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

(Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) expects digital sales to grow 35% in 2020, from 28% in 2019 and 11% in 2016, Shawn Rose, the lender’s chief digital officer said at its investor day in Santiago on Thursday.

It expects to meet its 50% digital sales growth target in two to three years, he added.